DU releases second cut-off list: 8 of 10 courses with 100% in first list still open for admission

Eight of the 10 programmes that had a 100 per cent cut-off in the first list declared by Delhi University are still open for admission while two courses – Political Science at Hindu College and Computer Science at Hansraj College – closed doors for the general category in the second cut-off list released Saturday.

Both Hindu College and Hansraj College had over admitted students to these courses in the first list. While Hindu’s Political Science course saw around 125 admissions to roughly 20 general category seats, Hansraj’s Computer Science saw 32 admissions to 23 general category seats.

Ramjas College, which had released a 100 per cent cut-off for Political Science and Physics, has kept both courses open. While Political Science has remained open at the same cut-off, Physics has dipped marginally to 99.33 per cent.

Ramjas had approved admissions of 33 candidates against their 31 unreserved seats in Political Science in the first list. “In the end, 29 candidates completed the admission process by paying their fees. This means we have only two unreserved seats open. I also know that a couple of the students did not pay fees as they had found it difficult to put together the money in time. Given that there are only two seats available, we needed to be very cautious about lowering the cut-off. I also hope that maybe with the additional time, those students can pay the fees and take admission in the second list, which they can since the cut-off has not reduced,” said a teacher in the college.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which had released a 100 per cent cut-off for both Economics and BCom (Hons) in the first list, has also brought it down to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent respectively. A majority of its 626 seats for BCom (Hons) and 155 seats for Economics are still up for grabs.

Three colleges – SGTB Khalsa College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) – had released 100 per cent cut-off for one course each in the first list, but saw a dismal response. While BCom at SGTB Khalsa and Computer Science at DDU did not see a single admission, SSCBS Computer Science saw just one admission.

Keeping this in mind, the colleges have been a little more liberal with relaxing their cut-offs. While SGTB Khalsa has lowered its cut-off to 98.75 per cent, both DDU and SSCBS have reduced their cut-off to 98.5 per cent.

“We had received many applications from those with 100 per cent best of four, but since they were not from the Commerce stream, there was a deduction in the marks and they couldn’t clear the cut-off. We’re confident that the cut-off we have kept now will give us the required number of admissions,” said SGTB Khalsa College Principal Jaswinder Singh.

The Indian Express had also reported that in the first list, 65 arts and commerce courses and 29 science courses had a cut-off of 99 per cent or higher for unreserved seats. With some of these courses closing admissions to these seats, and many more reducing their cut-offs, this has reduced significantly to 22 arts and commerce courses and 4 science courses in the second list.

In the first list, SGTB Khalsa College had set a cut-off of 99 per cent and above for six courses including its 100 per cent for BCom programme. In the second list, only BA (Honours) Economics remains at 99 per cent. In BA (Honours) History, it has come down from 99.25 per cent to 98.25 per cent; in BA (Honours) Political Science from 99.5 per cent to 98.75 per cent; in BCom (Honours) from 99.5 per cent to 98.75 per cent; and in BSc (Honours) Physics from 99 per cent to 97.66 per cent.

Five colleges had a cut-off of 99 per cent and above in BA (Honours) Psychology in the first list. With most colleges lowering this slightly, now only Lady Shri Ram College has a cut-off of 99.5 per cent in the programme, down from 99.75 per cent in the first list. Daulat Ram College has come down to 98.75 per cent; Kamala Nehru College to 98.75 per cent; Keshav Mahavidyalaya to 98.5 per cent; and IP College to 98.5 per cent.

Admissions to the programme have closed at Bharati College and Zakir Husain College which had lower cut-offs.