DU reflects India in all its richness and diversity: President Murmu

Delhi University reflects India in all its richness and diversity and should lead other varsities in the country on parameters of excellence, said President Droupadi Murmu at DU’s 99th annual convocation Saturday.

Murmu, who was the chief guest for the occasion, said: “It can also be said that there is a bit of Delhi University in every area of excellence in India and abroad… The Delhi University community should feel duty-bound to lead other universities in the country on parameters of excellence, and thereby, earn a place among globally comparable institutions of higher learning.”

A total of 1,57,290 degrees were awarded to undergraduate/postgraduate students, who were seen wearing red angvastras (stoles), a change from gowns and caps, in the year 2023. This included 54.7% female and 45.3% male students. 910 PhD degrees were awarded to students out of which 512 were for women and 398 for men. 170 students, including 51 men and 119 women, were awarded medals/ prizes.

The President, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the guest of honour, and members of the administration also wore purple robes made of khadi silk with a gold border and the university logo on the front.

Addressing the students, the President said she was the first girl from her village to go to town for education: “Sometimes, they (students) become victims of an inferiority complex. This should not happen in any sensitive society… It is the responsibility of teachers and other students to encourage such first-generation university students.”

The President said we should pay attention to basic issues such as need for clean toilets for girl students, world-class labs, quality education and needs of persons with disabilities.

DU V-C Professor Yogesh Singh congratulated the students and urged them to work for the benefit of the nation.

The university’s kulgeet, composed under the patronage of the V-C in the centenary year, was also released during the ceremony. It was written and composed by Gajendra Solanki.

The Indian Express also spoke to some students who were awarded their degrees at the ceremony. Shibani Bhatia (40), who is currently an Assistant Professor at OP Jindal University, said: “I’ve done my doctorate in Management from the Faculty of Management… it took me seven years to finish my PhD due to Covid and also because I had a baby during my PhD tenure. Today I will be receiving it from the President.”