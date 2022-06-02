Delhi: DU receives AICTE approval to start MBA programme in distance learning mode

Delhi University (DU) has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to start its MBA programme through the distance learning mode from the 2022-23 academic session.

“The University of Delhi has received the approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Programme to be launched from the Academic Session 2022-23 through Open and Distance Learning Mode. Now, the approval of the Distance Education, Bureau, University Grant Commission (DEB-UGC) is awaited. As soon as the DEB-UGC approval is received, the programme will be started,” said Payal Mago, the director of the Campus of Open Learning, in a statement.

Asked when the approval from DEB-UGC is expected, Mago said it should come within the next 10-15 days.

“We will start the programme from this session only. We have to do the content preparation for the first semester at least, which is already in progress. This is a continuing process. We are preparing the content for major papers and we will be to provide it in due time to our teachers and academic coordinators for the MBA programme,” said Mago.