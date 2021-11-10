DU prof’s wife strangled and electrocuted, 1 held

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Burari for allegedly killing his former employer’s wife. The accused told police during questioning that the victim had asked her husband, an assistant professor at a Delhi University college, to remove the man from his job.

Investigators said they had also detained the woman’s husband and were questioning him.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused, Rakesh Kumar, strangled Pinky Singh (32) and later electrocuted her to make sure she was dead.

He surrendered at Burari police station on Monday evening.

“The incident came to light around 4 pm Monday when a constable found Rakesh loitering outside the police station. On being questioned, he told the constable that he had killed a woman. After taking him into custody, he accompanied the police team to the crime scene from where they recovered the woman’s body. The husband was not at home at the time,” said an officer.

Rakesh told police that he came to know his former employer, Virender Kumar (34), had gone out with his mother on Monday afternoon, which is when he targeted the woman.

“During questioning, the accused told the police that he used to drive a taxi. Around three years ago, he met Virender. He was given a Wagon-R to drive and provided a room for his family on the top floor of the house. He thought of Virender as an elder brother,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“On February 16 this year, his employer got married and his wife asked him to get Rakesh out of the house… The murder was an act of revenge,” Kalsi said, adding that the accused also claimed he had not been paid his dues.

Police said the district forensic examination team was called and the woman’s body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Kalsi said that an FIR under charges of murder was registered at Burari police station and further investigations are underway.