DU prof, principal succumb to Covid

Two hours after his Covid-19 test was taken, Wali Akhtar (52), an Arabic professor in DU, passed away at Jamia Nagar’s Al Shifa hospital Tuesday evening. On Thursday, his result came back positive.

His brother Ali said he fell sick on June 2 and the family had been looking for a hospital bed since June 6. Ali alleged his brother was turned away from Kailash Hospital in Noida, Moolchand Hospital, Fortis Escorts, and Holy Family. “Wherever we went, we were told to show his Covid-19 test result or that there were no beds,” claimed Ali, adding that he was admitted at Al Shifa hospital on Monday.

A representative of Kailash Hospital refused to comment, while a statement by Fortis Escorts said, “… based on a preliminary examination of reports, doctors advised the patient be admitted to the hospital as he needed to be physically examined and evaluated in an isolated bed. Due to unavailability of isolated beds in the emergency room, the attendant was advised to take the patient to the flu clinic… However, the attendant wished to explore other hospitals and left.”

Representatives of Moolchand and Holy Family hospitals did not respond.

Meanwhile, the principal of a Delhi government school in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri succumbed to the virus late Wednesday night. Ompal Singh (57) joined the Directorate of Education as a science teacher in 1981, and had served as principal of GBSSS Kalyanpuri for 10 years. His school had also been a hunger relief centre for meals and ration distribution during the lockdown, which had been stopped after another employee tested positive.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the government would give ex-gratia relief to his family, and to the family of Sheoji Mishra, a teacher at a government school in Kalyanvas, who died of the virus earlier this week.

