Monday, Sep 26, 2022

DU principals raise security concerns during teacher recruitment process

Interviews and selections for recruiting teachers on a permanent basis are underway in several Delhi University colleges.

The resolution comes in the backdrop of a protest held by teacher activists at Ramjas College. (File Photo)

In a resolution on Sunday, the Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) raised concerns about the safety and security arrangements during the recruitment processes in colleges. The resolution comes in the backdrop of a protest held by teacher activists at Ramjas College on Saturday night while the college’s selection committee meeting was going on.

“… the DUPA condemns the illegal, unconstitutional and uncalled-for intervention by some individuals and teacher groups to disrupt this process of recruitment in some colleges. The continued disruption of the selection process in the form of presence by some activists in the Ramjas College, University of Delhi, was totally uncalled for and illogical,” the resolution reads.

“The University of Delhi, the governing bodies of the colleges and the principals have made special efforts to ensure the starting and recruitment of teachers which needs to be expedited further…,” the resolution adds.

The DUPA also stated that the university should consider arranging for alternative venues in case disruptions are anticipated.

“… to the extent possible, the interviews should be held within the venues of the colleges, however, in case of any apprehension of disruption by some individuals or groups, the University of Delhi should make adequate arrangements for the safety and sanctity of the selection process at the alternate venues,” states the resolution.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:56:38 am
