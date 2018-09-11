DU poll violence at Zakir Hussain, principal blames ABVP members

From a video of the incident From a video of the incident

On the last day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly vandalised property at Zakir Hussain (Evening) College and assaulted students and staff.

The incident took place on Monday when ABVP’s vice-presidential candidate, Shakti Singh, had gone to the college for campaigning, which ended at 8 pm.

College principal Masroor Ahmad Baig claimed,”I don’t know how it started, but I was shocked to hear the commotion. They vandalised college property, broke chairs and threw flower pots. It was ABVP activists who beat up students; they even hit girls and staff.” Police were called in and Baig said the college was filing a complaint.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said, “Police personnel were present at the spot when the incident took place and they controlled the crowd. No complaint has been received from the college administration.”

A student of the college claimed Singh was stopped when he tried to enter with a large group of supporters. “He was told that he could take a few supporters for campaigning. They got angry and started breaking college property, and passed lewd comments,” alleged the student, who did not want to be identified.

In a video of the incident, men with placards around their necks, with ‘Shakti Singh’ written on them, can be seen lifting and breaking flower pots, chasing people with sticks, breaking chairs and littering the premises.

ABVP national media convenor Monika Chaudhary said, “We have not been able to communicate with Singh. But the ones indulging in violence are not ABVP activists. Singh had gone to campaign in the college… what we know is that fight broke out between two student groups.”

Other student outfits contesting the polls condemned the violence and demanded police action.

