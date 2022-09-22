DU PG admission exams to be held from October 17 to 21, NTA notifies

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified that the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for postgraduate admissions will be conducted from October 17 till October 21, in three slots, one on each day.

According to the NTA, the dates of Advanced City Intimation and the release of admit cards will be announced at a later date.

While Delhi University (DU) has adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for its undergraduate admissions, it has not done so for its postgraduate admissions and is continuing with the NTA-held DUET.

Candidates registered for admission several months ago, registration for which closed on June 10.

Since then, candidates have been waiting for the examination dates to be notified. Last year, they were conducted from September 26 to October 1.

The CUET PG examination was conducted between September 1 and 12.

According to DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the adoption of CUET for PG admissions for the next session “is on the cards” but is not something that the University has taken a decision on yet.

“We were very busy with undergraduate (admissions). We could not find time to think of PG. Busy with admissions, implementation of NEP, with curriculum formulation. It did not become a matter of priority,” he said.

Like in undergraduate programmes, the calendars for different years of postgraduate students will continue to be out of sync since students who are currently enrolled in their Master’s programmes start their second year in September.