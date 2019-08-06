DU panel passes only first semester papers of 4 courses, teachers hit out

Academic Council member Rasal Singh, from the National Democratic Teachers’ Front Monday, said Delhi University’s Oversight Committee in its meeting had decided to only approve first semester papers of the four subjects — English, History, Political Science and Sociology — whose syllabus had run into controversy. However, committee chairman Professor M K Pandit did not confirm or deny the same and said a decision had been taken to benefit students.

The undergraduate syllabus of the four subjects has been under scrutiny since a certain section of teachers objected to some content. After discussion in the Academic and Executive councils, it was referred back to the departments for review. Subsequently, statutory bodies of the respective departments and faculty passed the syllabi without any major changes and sent it to the Oversight Committee.

“Only the first semesters of the four courses were passed so students don’t have to suffer. The syllabi for the remaining five semesters have been referred back to the departments for a more comprehensive review. They have been told to upload the syllabus on the website for at least a month and take suggestions from more teachers and other stakeholders,” said Singh.

He claimed that the Oversight Committee expressed concern over the “toxic, divisive and controversial” content in the syllabi and suggested that preference should be given to “Indian texts” over “colonial texts”.

Pandit said, “We have taken a decision in the interest of students as they are the foremost stakeholders; they shouldn’t suffer or remain without syllabus.”

AC member Saikat Ghosh, however, said: “The decision… undermines the academic prerogative of departments concerned, makes a mockery of the hard work put in by hundreds of teachers and denies students a sense of their academic progression.”