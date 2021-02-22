DU panel makes recommendations for 4-year programme with exit options

In line with the New Education Policy, a committee constituted by Delhi University (DU) has recommended structures for modified four-year programmes of its existing undergraduate courses, with multiple exit options.

The recommendations have been made by the National Education Policy 2020 Implementation Committee (NIC), which includes principals of several prominent DU colleges, after 14 meetings on the structure of undergraduate programmes.

“The University of Delhi currently offers two kinds of undergraduate programs of study: Honours and Program. The NIC recommends continuation of two kinds of programs, with alterations to structure and nomenclature,” the recommendations state.

In the case of existing honours courses in sciences, arts and commerce, students can leave after one year with a certificate, two years with a diploma, three years with an honours in the discipline, and complete four years to receive honours in the discipline with research. The structure is similar to the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme which had been introduced by the university in 2013 and subsequently scrapped.

Under the proposed structure, in the first three years of the honours programmes, in addition to existing courses, students will have to complete another language course (one of two languages will have to be an Indian language), a Social and Emotional Learning course, an Innovation and Entrepreneurship course, co-curriculars, and an Ethics and Culture course.

Students who opt for the four-year honours with research option will need to complete a thesis or an internship in their final year.

The committee has also recommended changes in the names of the BSc, BA and BCom programmes as Bachelors of Science (Honours) in Physical Science/Life Science/ Mathematical Science (three years/four years); Bachelors of Arts (Honours) in Humanities and Social Sciences (three years/four years); and Bachelors of Commerce Studies (Honours) (three years/four years).

In the fourth year, BSc and BA program students will be allowed to choose one of the two subjects they studied in their first three years and study six courses in the discipline. They will also need to complete a research dissertation on the major discipline of study, and an inter-disciplinary research dissertation on the major and minor disciplines of study.

Commerce studies students will have to choose one discipline from humanities or social sciences and study six courses from it over their third and fourth years, and write the dissertations.