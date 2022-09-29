DU organises technical session by senior judges and lawyers on Indianising legal education

As part of its centenary year celebrations, the Delhi University will be conducting technical sessions on the ‘Indianisation of the legal system’ which will be led by senior law practitioners.

These will be part of a conclave organised by the Faculty of Law on “Indianisation of Legal System and Education” in collaboration with the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh will address the inaugural session, which will be held Thursday evening.

Three technical sessions will be conducted Friday on ‘Access to Justice – Vulnerable and Disadvantaged Groups, Linguistic Barriers’; ‘How to Use Technology in Indianisation of Legal System’; and ‘Indianisation and Legal Education Reforms’. The sessions will be led by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member and former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice M.M. Kumar, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court Justice Sunil Ambwani, and Armed Forces Tribunal chairman and former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Justice Rajendra Menon.

“India has had a great history of fair, speedy and efficacious justice delivery system. Our vedic literatures and history books have mentioned about the traditional way of settling disputes… In India, still a large number of people who live below poverty line are exploited and deprived of various necessities of lives. Therefore, what is required is affordable justice for a larger population,” reads the note on the conclave.

“The next bigger challenge is that of the language, as the litigant, although are the interested parties before the judicial system but the whole process is alien to them as the language used in courts are foreign to them, which they cannot understand… the time is ripe to introduce the local languages in the courts so that they don’t find themselves disconnected with the justice system,” the note adds.