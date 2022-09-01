scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

DU reviews order, allows colleges without permanent principals to appoint teachers

The assistant registrar (colleges) wrote to the governing body chairpersons of all DU colleges on Wednesday stating that ‘in the larger interest of students’, colleges with acting or officiating principals may go ahead with advertising teaching posts.

The halt in appointment of non-teaching staff continues to be in place in these colleges. (File Photo)

Delhi University (DU) has allowed colleges to go ahead with appointing teachers even if they do not have permanent principals. This comes more than three months after the university directed colleges to put a stop to any appointment of teaching or non-teaching staff until they completed the appointment of a regular principal.

The assistant registrar (colleges) wrote to the governing body chairpersons of all DU colleges on Wednesday stating that “in the larger interest of students”, colleges with acting or officiating principals may go ahead with advertising teaching posts. The letter states that this review is with particular reference to the academic year 2022-2023.

The halt in appointment of non-teaching staff continues to be in place in these colleges. The university had issued its order stopping all appointments – regular, ad hoc or guest – in these colleges with the stated aim of expediting the appointment of permanent principals.

A section of DU teachers had been writing to the vice-chancellor appealing against the move to stop appointments in these colleges.

More from Delhi

“In our earlier letters, we pointed out that the university letter…were violating the rules and regulations and attacked the federal character of DU. The latest letter by the university is admission of the problems caused in its own earlier letters. This reflects the patrimonial approach of the university administration with a sense of entitlement to disburse the relief…The letter is insufficient and GB (governing body) should be allowed to make the appointments,” said Rajesh Jha, a member of teachers group Academics for Action and Development.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:23:26 am
