42-year-old preschool teacher to mother of two: Former DU students appear for ‘Centenary Chance’ exams

On Sunday, an unusual sight graced Delhi University’s North Campus: several little children running around or napping in the arms of their fathers or a grandparent, waiting for their mothers to come out of an examination hall.

Their mothers were among the former Delhi University students who did not complete their degrees and wrote their exam papers Sunday as part of the University’s ‘Centenary Chance’ to clear their examinations and get degrees. While more than 8,000 former students have registered for these exams, 1,870 had their papers scheduled for Sunday.

Homemakers, professionals, and men who had to support their families back during their college days were among those who gathered at the university with admit cards, stationery and guidebooks for last-minute study. The Indian Express speaks to some of them:

Priya Verma (28)

When Priya walked out of the exam hall after writing her Education exam on Sunday, she was greeted by her husband cradling their four-year-old who was sound asleep. “He’s become a little bigger now, which is why we thought this is a good opportunity for me to get the degree. He’s in UKG now, so since June, I have been studying a little bit while he was at school,” she said.

A BA programme student in the School of Open Learning from the 2015 batch, she said she did not write her final-year exams because she got married and because of “family problems”.

Kanchan Chaudhury (30)

Despite many roadblocks so far, Kanchan is determined to finish her BA programme course, which she was supposed to complete at the School of Open Learning in 2018. She arrived at her mother’s home in Delhi on Friday, having travelled from her marital home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr to write these exams.

“Without this degree, there is no means for a way forward. I will just remain where I am. I won’t be able to think of studying any further and nobody gives jobs to people without any degree.”

Kanchan had started out trying to do an honours degree from SOL but dropped it. After a year’s gap, she decided to try again, this time for a BA programme degree but was unable to clear the final year. She could not attempt to clear it the next year because she got married and had a baby a year after that who died soon after.

“I’ve been studying for a couple of hours each day and making notes after completing my housework. I have four papers in total, and if I manage to clear them, I will plan for a baby in the next year and then decide on the next step for me,” she said.

Suman (26)

Suman had to quit her BA programme course after getting pregnant with her first child and her delivery was scheduled during her college term.

“… I was pregnant with my first child and the delivery period was during college. Otherwise, I would have completed my degree by 2019,” she said. Her son, Siddharth, will turn four this year. “I took out time to study when he went for tuition or was asleep.” She had been preparing for her exam for two months. “I did well in the paper, and I hope that with a degree, I can look for jobs,” she said.

Gyanchand (34)

Gyanchand said he was unable to complete his BA programme degree from the School of Open Learning in 2014 after his mother fell ill during his final exams and he missed a paper. “I was the only earning member of my family at that time. I was working at a shop in Chandni Chowk as a helper,” he said.

Eight years later, he is still working at a shop in Chandni Chowk during the day along with a night job in the transport sector to support his family: he now has a wife and a four-year-old son.

“I think that I can get a better job if I complete my degree. But I haven’t had any time to prepare between both my jobs. When I sit with a book, I would start feeling sleepy,” he said.

Ushman Khan (33)

Ushman Khan rushed to Delhi from Punjab overnight when his friend called to remind him of the exam on Sunday. “Yesterday I was in Punjab, I came here overnight. I reached late evening yesterday, borrowed a few books, studied till 5 in the morning, and now here I am,” he said.

He was a BA programme student at Swami Shraddhanand College in the 2015 batch but had not been able to clear three papers.

“In 2018, I started my degree with IGNOU, and I have not failed even a single paper. This December I will complete it,” said Ushman, who works in a private company to support his wife and three children.

Jyoti (34)

Jyoti was a student of BA programme in Aditi Mahavidyalaya in the 2003 batch but fell short of 1% in qualifying for her degree. “I went on to an MA-B.Ed degree, but all these years, I wanted to clear this degree. It was like an unfinished business for me, a matter of a few marks,” she said. A mother to two children now, she said that preparing for the exam was not a cakewalk. “There’s hardly any time. There are two children, my in-laws live with us and I look after them too. But in the last two-three days, my husband motivated me to study,” she said.

Seema (42)

Seema might be past the 40 mark, but hopes that clearing her BA programme degree might open doors to a teaching degree for her. She was supposed to have completed the degree from the School of Open Learning in 2018 but came down with an illness. “It was actually very hard to find material to study from. Most of the stores have the newer books in line with the semester system but in our time, it was in the annual system. It took some hunting. Honestly, I have forgotten most of what I had learnt at that time but my husband has been very supportive,” she said.

After the pandemic restrictions were lifted, she began teaching at a preschool but hopes that she can attempt a “proper teaching degree” if she can complete her BA degree.