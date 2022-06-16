scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
DU: No more wait for printed degrees

Students who had completed their degrees between 2017 and 2020 were not able to get their printed degrees from the university.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 2:17:18 am
According to Dean of Examinations D S Rawat, the University has 85,000 printed degrees with it.

DU students who completed their courses in 2021 will receive their printed convocation degrees this year.

Students who had completed their degrees between 2017 and 2020 were not able to get their printed degrees from the university. After students of the 2020 batch approached the Delhi High Court over this, it was revealed that the university’s contract with its printers had ended.

The move to provide printed degrees to students in the year of their convocation itself will come as a relief to students who normally have to wait for years for these.  Delhi University officials had stated earlier this year that students would receive their degrees within 90 days of the convocation. The university’s 98th convocation was held on February 26.

According to Dean of Examinations D S Rawat, the University has 85,000 printed degrees with it. University officials have created a roster, starting from Thursday, in which college and department staff or officials can collect the degrees of their students who completed their degrees in 2021.

