DU MPhil/PhD admission: Despite relaxation, not enough students qualify

In Economics, five students from the general category and none from the reserved category qualified. (File) In Economics, five students from the general category and none from the reserved category qualified. (File)

Despite the Delhi University notifying on Wednesday that there will be a 5% relaxation in entrance exams for MPhil/PhD aspirants from reserved categories or with physical disability, there seems to be a dearth of students qualifying for most courses.

While the eligibility criteria for general category students is 50%, it is now 45% for SC/ST/OBC students or those with physical disabilities. Students who score less than this don’t qualify for the interviews, set to begin on September 18. But at the department of Botany, even with the 5% relaxation, no student who appeared for the entrance will qualify for the interview. Similarly, at the departments of Statistics and Persian, no student has qualified.

In Economics, five students from the general category and none from the reserved category qualified. There are 25 seats in the department, and 625 aspirants took the exam. In the departments of Commerce, Sanskrit, Anthropology and Comparative Indian Literature Studies, only a handful of students have qualified for the interview stage.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App