DU kicks off webinar series to clear doubts about new admission process

In their first webinar to acquaint applicants with the new admission process, Delhi University officials have encouraged candidates to appear in all papers they had in class XII as well as the general aptitude paper in the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

With the adoption of the CUET for all undergraduate admissions this year, the admission process at DU will be different from that of the previous years. Candidates have been especially concerned about the subjects they need to appear in the exam to be eligible for courses of their choice.

On Friday, DU held the first webinar, which is a part of a series, to resolve applicants’ queries on the process. Most of the queries raised by aspirants were on whether they may apply for a programme which they did not have as a subject in class XII, whether they need any particular subject to be eligible for a programme and whether they need to appear in Paper 3 or the general aptitude paper.

In response to these, Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi and Registrar Vikas Gupta pointed out that every programme had its own set of required papers, and that while students may only write the test in papers they had in class XII, the same restriction will not apply to subjects they may apply to. For instance, a student who had Physics, Chemistry, Maths in class XII and wants to apply in BA (Honours) History will be eligible for the programme after appearing in the examination for those subjects and will not be penalised for changing streams.

“We advise you to take the exam in all papers you had in class XII and the general test paper. That way, you will be eligible for most of our programmes… The general paper is not required for many programmes but if you take it, many more programmes open up for you. Why do you want to restrict yourself now?” Gandhi said. Candidates may write a maximum of nine papers, of which a maximum of six may be among the Paper 2 domain subjects. She also emphasised that the principle of Best 4 or Best 3 papers will continue while calculating the merit percentage of students, which means that students’ scores for DU admissions will be calculated based on the papers in which they performed best.