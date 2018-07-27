DU journalism students flag infrastructure issues with V-C

The students of Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) have written to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File) The students of Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) have written to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File)

The students of Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) have written to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, complaining about the alleged infrastructure problems at the college.

“We, students of Delhi School of Journalism, want to draw your attention to the fact that we are facing many problems since this course has started. We don’t have plenty of teachers. Last two semesters, we have been taught by only two permanent teachers and rest of them were guest faculty. This year, our classes have started but the teacher has not been appointed yet,” wrote the students.

“The classrooms for the upcoming batch don’t have any chairs. In Delhi University, all the first-year classes started from July 20. But due to scarcity of teachers, classrooms and chairs, classes of first-year has not started here yet,” they said in the letter.

The students further said that with Layout and Designing as a subject this semester, they “don’t have any media lab for practicals in this subject, and the laptops which were provided last year have been taken back”.

“We don’t have any library, we have a reading room which has a capacity of only 10 students. We are facing lots of problems due to lack of books and reading space,” the students wrote.

However, DSJ Officer on Special Duty, Manasvini Yogi, said, “We have around 200 chairs and about 109 students, so I don’t know what these students are talking about. As far as teachers go, DU has put a stop on ad hoc appointments as of now. Once the university gives the go ahead, we’ll make appointments.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App