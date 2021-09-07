DU, JNU reopen, with caution

Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have decided to welcome students back to campus in a phased manner.

Libraries at DU opened Monday while laboratories and practical work for final-year students will resume with 50% capacity from September 15. At JNU, V-C M Jagadesh Kumar said the administration has decided to start its phased reopening, beginning with PhD research students who need to submit their theses this year. The university issued an order to this effect on Monday, stating that physical entry of students is voluntary and attendance is not compulsory.

For DU students, it will be necessary that those entering the university or college premises have received at least one dose of the vaccine. To avail of hostel facilities, both doses have been deemed ‘essential’ but students with one dose may also be permitted.

“Any plan of transition to offline mode must take into account the prevailing conditions and specific requirements of the institutions concerned, allowing it to deal with any eventuality arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, keeping the safety concerns as the utmost priority, it was also considered necessary to transit into the blended online-offline mode of teaching and learning in a phased manner,” stated a notice from the DU registrar’s office.

Laboratory and practical work offline will be permitted for only final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 15. Only those exercises and practicals may be conducted that are considered essential in that semester and only 50% of the facilities’ capacity is to be used.

In the meantime, all theory classes are to continue in the online mode as before.

At the libraries, if seating arrangements are rendered inadequate by following the Covid SOPs, students must be allowed to borrow books on a regular basis. It has also been suggested to colleges, departments and centres to give date and time slots to students for using the library to avoid crowding in the premises.

The order also states that, “final-year students may be allowed to join for academic consultation and placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution. However, it should be ensured that students not more than 50% of the sitting capacity should be present at any point of time.”

Meanwhile, the JNU V-C said a committee is looking into opening the campus in different phases.

In a web interaction with students on Monday, he said: “The Covid situation in the country is definitely improving… However, in certain regions, it is still a serious matter. We also have issues related to Covid variants… Considering the situation in the country and following guidelines we received from the government, the JNU administration has decided to open the university in a phased manner. There is a committee looking into it which has decided that PhD students who need to complete their thesis work before 31st December will be permitted to enter the campus first… There are lots of requests from students to open the campus fully… the committee is looking at opening the campus in different phases. After PhD, terminal students in various programmes will be called, and then the entire university will be opened…”