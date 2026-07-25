After DU, JNU and Jamia too caution students against participating in Jantar Mantar protests

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A day after Delhi University (DU) cautioned students against participating in the CJP protests, two more central universities – Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia – on Friday issued advisories asking students to stay away from demonstrations around Jantar Mantar.
The advisories come amid growing concern among university administrations over the spillover of the nationwide protests. Videos circulating on Friday show students marching through DU’s North Campus carrying flags and placards.
JNU issued a public advisory asking members of its “epistemic community” to “act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety”. Referring to the Supreme Court’s directions regulating demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, it requested students, faculty and staff to “refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar”.
It also cautioned students to “exercise responsibility on social media”, warning that violations could invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the university’s code of conduct. It urged members of the university community to uphold “academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.”
Jamia Millia Islamia, in a message to students, appealed to them to remain focused on their studies and avoid activities that could jeopardise their future.
Addressing many first-year students who have recently joined the university, Jamia said many came from “the farthest corners of the country” and from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds, carrying the aspirations of their families and communities. “Nothing is worth placing at risk a future nurtured through such hard work, dedication and sacrifice,” the university said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that students’ interests would be protected and those responsible for examination irregularities would face action, the university urged students to “refrain from any activity that is not in keeping with the law” and instead remain focused on their academic responsibilities.
The advisories follow a similar warning issued by Delhi University on Thursday, when it advised students and faculty to stay away from Jantar Mantar, saying participation in “unlawful assemblies or demonstrations” could expose students to legal action, affect their academic progress and professional opportunities, and place their personal safety at risk.
Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Delhi University South Campus Director Rajni Abbi had said the university did not want students to become a “political tool”, arguing that what began as a movement seeking examination reforms had, in the university’s view, “turned into a political exercise”.
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