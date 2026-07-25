After DU, JNU and Jamia too caution students against participating in Jantar Mantar protests

A day after Delhi University (DU) cautioned students against participating in the CJP protests, two more central universities – Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia – on Friday issued advisories asking students to stay away from demonstrations around Jantar Mantar.

The advisories come amid growing concern among university administrations over the spillover of the nationwide protests. Videos circulating on Friday show students marching through DU’s North Campus carrying flags and placards.

JNU issued a public advisory asking members of its “epistemic community” to “act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety”. Referring to the Supreme Court’s directions regulating demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, it requested students, faculty and staff to “refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar”.