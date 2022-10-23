DU has some ideas to stop ragging this year

Women police personnel in plainclothes, police pickets outside colleges, vigilance squads in every college and patrolling – these are among the measures that Delhi University will enforce from the academic session soon to begin with the stated aim of stopping ragging activities.

These were decisions taken in a meeting of the University’s Proctorial Board with Delhi Police officials to “ensure maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging” in the university and its constituent colleges.

The academic year for newly admitted students is set to begin on November 3. In the meeting, it was decided that the university will set up two ‘Joint Control Rooms’ — one each in North and South Campus — from November 2 to 11. Along with the usual undertakings, anti-ragging posters and anti-ragging committees, colleges, faculties and departments have been asked to set up ‘Vigilance Squads’ with the help of student volunteers from the NCC and NSS “to monitor ragging”.

Along with college-level measures, police personnel will also be involved in different ways. The Proctorial Board and police officials decided that police pickets will be placed outside every college “with special assistance being provided to women colleges” and with enforcement of patrolling “to take speedy action in case of any untoward incident in the campus.

Also read | Delhi University admission round 1 ends, 72k candidates accept allotted seat

In addition to this, they also decided that women police personnel in plainclothes will be deployed in the University as well as outside the premises of each college. “In case of any ragging or eve teasing, the police will take care of the offenders,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta.

“Students desirous of paying guest accommodation must ensure that their PG is duly verified by the local police since all such PGs are regularly monitored by area police for proper safety and security of student residents,” he added.

The University’s punishments for ragging are suspension or expulsion or cancellation of degree along with legal action.