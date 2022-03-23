DU green signal to common entrance test

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) Tuesday approved undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2022-23 based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The agenda item was passed with nine dissents. With this, DU will now let go of its age-old practice of holding UG admissions based on cut-offs calculated on the basis of Class XII Board results.

“We have passed CUET for the coming academic session and will now gear up for its implementation. There were nine dissents. Since this is an academic matter, the AC is the final authority in the matter. It does not need to be taken to the Executive Council,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta.

With the CUET now passed, candidates need only to have passed the Class XII Board exams to take the entrance exam. They will appear for the CUET in only those subjects that they have cleared in Class XII. In case the subject is not mentioned in the CUET, candidates will appear in one that is similar or closely related to what they have studied in Class XII. Overall merit will be calculated based on a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared.

According to the tentative structure of the CUET, there will be three sections. Section-I will have questions on reading comprehension, verbal ability, synonyms and antonyms. Candidates can opt for one out of 13 languages for this section. Section-II will be subject-specific, and 27 subjects have been listed so far under it. Section-III will have two sub-sections — general tests for vocational and open eligibility programmes.

Admission to all supernumerary seats, excluding foreign students, will also be done through the CUET. For courses under the faculty of music and fine arts, and B.Sc in physical education and sports, combined the CUET score and performance-based test, with 50% weightage to both, will be given.

Minority colleges like St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary will hold admissions through the CUET. However, for the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board, admissions will be conducted as earlier.

Dissenting members pointed out several apprehensions regarding the CUET.

“Admission to undergraduate courses through the CUET is very problematic as it does not take into consideration a student’s class XII marks. It is thus total devaluation of class XII study and marks. Plus, it puts into extreme disadvantage students who want to change stream,” said AC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya.

In their combined dissent note, the nine AC members said “admission through the CUET will make the terrain even more unequal”.

“Such a filter will result in an additional expenditure of parents and students towards coaching and therefore, marginalises those coming from disadvantageous backgrounds,” they said.

“In imposing a new system starting from 2022-23, we are ignoring the fact that the current batch of class XII was forced to study online and maybe finding it difficult to cope with the stress already. This change is too sudden and too huge for them,” they added.

They also said the new system will “curtail the autonomy of institutions to respond to ground realities”.

“Science Courses sometimes have as much as 30% dropout within a year as students shift to technical courses or decide to prepare for that again. Cut-offs are decided so as to have desired over-admission to ensure that seats do not go empty at any cost within a few months of admission closure…” they said.

“As minimum eligibility for various courses, are we justified in replacing English by ‘Any one language’? Has the premise for requiring English as minimum eligibility changed?… For UG courses where the medium of instruction is English and no reading material is available in any other language, this may create issues for students and teachers,” they added.