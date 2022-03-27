DU graduate jumps to death off flyover

A 23-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping off Rajeev Chowk flyover in Gurgaon on Saturday afternoon. The reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sapna, a resident of Hans Enclave in Gurgaon, police said. She was pursuing a professional certification course in management accounting and had done her graduation from DU.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm.

DCP (East) Virender Vij said, “It appears to be a case of suicide. She parked her scooter on the flyover and jumped off it. She suffered injuries on head and body and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. No suicide note has been recovered. Her family has not mentioned any reason for the death. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.” Police have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174. Police said she had some marks on her wrists suggesting that she had slit her wrists before jumping.