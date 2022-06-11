DU grad ‘ran call centre offering escort jobs’, held

A Delhi University graduate has been arrested and eight women served notices for allegedly running a fake call centre at Rohini’s Sector-1 Avantika and duping men on the pretext of hiring them as gigolos, police said Friday.

Police said a man had filed a complaint with the Outer North Cyber Crime Cell after he was defrauded of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of paying a registration fee for taking up the job of a gigolo or male escort.

Officials said that after finding a digital wallet to which the fraudulent payments were made, the account was tracked to a fake call centre in Sector-1 Avantika, which was run as a company that sold pills and sprays to “enhance sexual prowess”.

Police said the accused, Aman Vihar resident Mehtab, had allegedly employed eight women to make calls and post advertisements on the internet and pornographic websites. The alleged modus operandi of the team was to make calls to random numbers all over the country and ask if the person at the other end was interested in “purchasing pills and sprays to enhance sexual prowess”, police said.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Those who responded in the negative were asked to join a gigolo service with high pay and were allegedly duped into paying fees for “registration, advance and booking”. Police said Mehtab had allegedly duped more than 50 people of lakhs, and had been running the fake call centre since July 2021, targeting people across the country.

Police said that after working in a few call centres, Mehtab allegedly came up with the idea of running a fake call centre with this modus operandi.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outer North), said, “Five hundred random numbers were dialled each day. About 50-100 calls would be picked up, of which 10 to 20 were cheated and their numbers subsequently blocked. The eight women employed for this purpose were fluent in Hindi and English.”

Officials said 12 basic mobiles, an Android smartphone with access to digital wallets, 16 notebooks with details of victim transactions, an employee register, and five bottles of pills and sprays were seized from the accused.