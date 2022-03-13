DU grad found hanging from fan, suicide suspected

A 21-year-old Delhi University graduate allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation in Northwest Delhi’s Vijay Nagar. Police said the man, Prakhar Yadav, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by his flatmate and locals.

On Friday, locals informed patrolling officers about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and found Yadav’s body. His friend told police that Yadav hailed from Uttar Pradesh, and was a graduate of Hansraj College. A week back, he got a job as an editor in Noida. Police said they did not find a suicide note at the spot.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and his body was returned to the family. The matter is being investigated.