DU’s Gargi College sees chaos over student union polls, ABVP and Left trade charges

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Chaos broke out during student council elections at Delhi University’s Gargi College on Friday, with rival student groups and a candidate alleging misconduct, intimidation, and irregularities in the polling process.
Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, including one in which a presidential candidate alleged she was “treated disrespectfully” and physically pushed out of the college premises by teachers after they became aware of her political leanings.
She also claimed she was made to wait for hours and pressured into signing documents, certifying that the elections were being conducted fairly. “The ballot boxes were not inspected prior to the election, and the voting process was initiated without obtaining my signature,” she alleged in the video.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) backed the candidate’s claims, alleging that the college administration pressured her to withdraw her nomination, denied her entry into the hall during voting and counting, and subjected her to “rude and disrespectful” behaviour.
ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma demanded that the elections be annulled and fresh polls be conducted. “The manner in which the elections are being conducted runs contradictory to democratic values. We demand that elections be cancelled and held again in a fair manner,” he said, alleging that the process was being influenced to favour rival student groups.
Sharma added that the candidate had approached DU Students’ Union (DUSU) President Aryan Mann for help and maintained that she had no affiliation with ABVP. “She was a general student and has no affiliation with the ABVP. When Aryan reached the campus, several Left party students started sloganeering,” he alleged.
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University, condemned the incident, alleging that “goons affiliated with ABVP” forcibly entered the campus and engaged in intimidation and harassment.
In a statement, SFI claimed that Mann, along with ABVP members, “resorted to hooliganism” and attempted to heckle professors and students within the college premises. The organisation described the situation as a serious threat to the safety and dignity of students, particularly in a women’s college.
It also raised concerns about the presence of police during the incident, questioning their role in maintaining order. “The inability or unwillingness to prevent such acts reflects a worrying failure in protecting educational spaces,” the statement alleged.
The Indian Express has reached out to the college administration and a response is awaited.
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