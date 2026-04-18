DU’s Gargi College sees chaos over student union polls, ABVP and Left trade charges

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) backed the candidate’s claims, alleging that the college administration pressured her to withdraw her nomination, denied her entry into the hall during voting and counting, and subjected her to “rude and disrespectful” behaviour. (Source: File)

Chaos broke out during student council elections at Delhi University’s Gargi College on Friday, with rival student groups and a candidate alleging misconduct, intimidation, and irregularities in the polling process.

Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, including one in which a presidential candidate alleged she was “treated disrespectfully” and physically pushed out of the college premises by teachers after they became aware of her political leanings.

She also claimed she was made to wait for hours and pressured into signing documents, certifying that the elections were being conducted fairly. “The ballot boxes were not inspected prior to the election, and the voting process was initiated without obtaining my signature,” she alleged in the video.