Misappropriation of funds, appointments without state nod: Sisodia raises red flags on govt-funded DU colleges

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said that despite having surplus funds, audit reports of five Delhi government-funded Delhi University (DU) colleges showed financial irregularities and “illegal and unauthorised” spending of government funds.

The colleges are Deen Dayal Upadhayaya College (DDU), Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Bhagini Nivedita College and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education. “We had ordered an audit of seven colleges, which initially refused to show books and accounts to auditors. Finally, on the court’s directions, five of these colleges started showing their accounts. Lakshmibai College and Aditi Mahavidyalaya have still not shown theirs, so one can sense something dubious may be going on,” Sisodia said.

“Audit reports of these five colleges show the Delhi government has been paying more than enough money. Yet, funds have been misappropriated and staff salaries have been stopped, so that the Delhi government can be accused of not providing sufficient funds,” he added.

Sisodia said “unauthorised payments have been made in an arbitrary fashion”. “To get salaries for teaching and non-teaching staff, posts were created on a whim. No government approval was taken for these posts… The Delhi government funds the college, so you cannot increase expenditure as per your own whim. You will have to ask the government whether they can pay for these posts,” he said.

“The most shocking aspect is that when auditors asked for the attendance registers for these posts, there were no registers. Employees who are being paid salary, do they come to college or even exist? There are apprehensions that many are ghost employees for whom salaries are being claimed from the Delhi government,” he added.

Sisodia said expenditure was also made on laptops, computers, equipment, hiring of vehicles, etc without consulting the government. “You will be surprised to know that for security guards, Rs 40,000 per person (per month) was shown as expenditure. Whereas we all know that security guards are paid between Rs 14,000-20,000,” he said.

A principal of one of the five colleges said, “The allegations are completely false. The money in our FDs is taken from students for their activities… This money has accumulated over 25 years. If this is financial bungling, every DU college will have this… This is all political as our governing bodies don’t have their chairman.”

S K Garg, former principal of DDU College, whose term ended last year, said, “From 2007-8 onwards, we wrote at least 30-40 letters asking them for staff, but they don’t respond… but colleges cannot become non-functional. So, with the permission of GB, we appointed contractual staff based on infrastructural needs. They are just settling political scores with BJP and victimising colleges.”

