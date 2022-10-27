scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

DU notifies first-semester syllabus under four-year undergraduate programme

The university has also notified the syllabi for elective courses that the students will have to study during the course of their semesters.

delhi university syllabus for 4-year UGThe academic year for the newly admitted students is scheduled to begin on November 3.

The Delhi University (DU) has released the first-semester syllabus of all its undergraduate courses for newly admitted students under the four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

While the process for the second round of admissions only began on Wednesday, the academic year for the newly admitted students is scheduled to begin on November 3. With a week to go, the university notified the syllabus of the undergraduate courses that will be taught to students in the first semester.

The Indian Express reported earlier that the DU has only created and finalised the syllabus for one semester before implementing the new UGCF; the plan is to continue developing the syllabi for the remaining seven semesters.

Along with the syllabi for each undergraduate programme, the university has also notified the syllabi for elective courses that the students will have to study during the course of their semesters.

These include 24 value-added courses and 41 skill enhancement courses. Some of the valued-added courses are ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Ayurveda and Nutrition’, ‘Ethics and Values in Ancient Indian Traditions’, Vedic Mathematics’ and ‘The Art of Being Happy’.

The skill enhancement courses include ‘Advanced Spreadsheet Tools’, ‘Introduction to Blockchain’, ‘Statistical Software Package’, ‘Communication in Professional Life’ and ‘Finance for Everyone’.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 10:23:19 am
Live Blog

