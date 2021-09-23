Two facilitation centres for DU students to come up at Bawana, Najafgarh by Jan 2022

Delhi University (DU) Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi Thursday laid the foundation stones of two Student Facilitation Centres at Najafgarh and Bawana, which will make accessing marksheets and other documents easier for students from these areas.

“The foundation stones of two ‘Student Facilitation Centres’ were laid on September 23 by Prof P C Joshi, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi at University lands at Roshanpura Village (Najafgarh) and Bawana…The Facilitation Centres will be completed by this year-end having a built-up area of 120 sqm each. These centres will start functioning from January 2022 and University is also planning to open college and academic departments at these university lands in the future,” Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a statement Thursday.

Delhi University (DU) Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi Thursday laid the foundation stones of two Student Facilitation Centres at Najafgarh and Bawana. Delhi University (DU) Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi Thursday laid the foundation stones of two Student Facilitation Centres at Najafgarh and Bawana.

Other officials including Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, Director South Campus Suman Kundu, Registrar Vikas Gupta, were present at the event.

“These centres will facilitate students of rural and far off areas by providing them documents like marksheets, migration and other documents at their nearby locations as well as inquiry counters to guide them related to University matters. This will save time and energy of students by avoiding travel to the North and South Campus of the University. This is a part of the “University at your door” initiative of the University of Delhi,” said Gupta.

In August, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was to lay the foundation stone of a Centre in Fatehpur Beri, in the presence of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. A college is also supposed to come up at the location. However, the event was later cancelled.

Gupta had said then: “We want to open such Centres across Delhi, especially in areas away from the city centre. This will be beneficial for students who won’t need to come to the campus for fee submission, document verification, correction of errors in their examination form, or to take duplicate mark sheets, provisional degrees, etc.”