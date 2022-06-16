DU extends last date for Centenary Chance registration to June 24

Delhi University has extended the last date to register for its “Centenary Chance”, a second opportunity for its former students who had not been able to complete their degrees, to June 24.

Registration had begun on May 1 and June 15 was supposed to be the last date for this. Faculties, departments, colleges and centres under the university have been notified to complete the confirmation and verification of registration forms filled by such students by June 27, 2022.

The Centenary Chance Examination is open to all former students who were in the final year of their undergraduate, postgraduate or professional courses and who could not complete their degrees within the stipulated period. DU will issue provisional admit cards after the registration forms are approved by their respective faculty, department, college or centre.

This Centenary Chance is part of Delhi’s centennial programmes. As part of this, former DU final year students will be given an opportunity to complete their degree by appearing in examinations, which will be conducted twice in this centenary year. The exams will tentatively be conducted between October 2022 and March 2023.