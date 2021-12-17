scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
DU to conduct undergrad admissions through entrance test from next year

This proposal was passed by the Executive Council after it had already passed by the Academic Council in its meeting held on December 10.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
Updated: December 17, 2021 7:56:24 pm
First DU cut-off, Du cut off list, Delhi University, Delhi news, DU admissions 2021, Du cut off list 2021, Delhi news, Indian expressAccording to a senior university official, the administration will now begin working on the modality of the examination. (PTI)

Delhi University is set to adopt a common entrance test for undergraduate admissions from 2022 after this was given the green light by its Executive Council on Friday.

This proposal was passed by the Executive Council after it had already passed by the Academic Council in its meeting held on December 10. Sixteen members of the Academic Council had dissented against, and two Executive Council members had dissented against it on Friday. According to a senior university official, the administration will now begin working on the modality of the examination.

The Executive Council also approved paid maternity leave for adhoc teacher and contractual staff, which has been a long-standing among the university’s large adhoc faculty body. It approved the recommendations of a five-member committee which had been constituted earlier this year to make suggestions on this issue.

“The Committee notes that ad hoc/contractual women teaching and non-teaching employees are engaged for a fixed term, paid maternity leave may be granted to such women emplyees of the University/Colleges for a maximum period of 26 weeks within the specified time of such fixed term engagement,” its report had stated.

Also approved by the Council was a proposal for payment of honorariums and extending other facilities to overseas Adjunct Faculty members. Both the Academic and Executive Coucils in their meetings in August had approved the recommendation for empanelment of Adjunct Faculty for “value addition” and “internationalization of the academic activities”. The EC approved the Committee for Empanelment of Adjunct Faculty’s recommendation proposal which includes payment of monthly honorariam to a maximum of Rs. 80,000; cost of air travel in economy class, medical insurance expenses for the period of stay in India, local travel expenses, as per actuals; and free lodging and boarding in the University’s International Guest House.

DU Vice-Chancellor also announced his new team on Friday which includes Rajni Abbi—who has formerly been North Delhi Mayor from the BJP—as Protctor.

