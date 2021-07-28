DU Entrance Test to be conducted from September 26 to October 1

UG registration is to begin on August 2, and the last date to apply will be August 31.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for the Academic Session 2020-21 will be conducted from September 26 to October 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Tuesday night.

While most undergraduate admissions at DU are merit-based, some are conducted through an entrance test. DU also conducts entrances for a majority of its postgraduate and MPhil & PhD courses.

Online registration for PG courses, as well as MPhil & PhD courses, has already begun Monday. The last date of registration for these courses is August 21.

“The dates of the DUET-2021 are 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 01 October 2021. The detailed schedule mentioning dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed on NTA website http://www.nta.ac.in later on. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU websites for latest updates,” Senior Director (Exams) Sadhana Parashar said in a public notice.

This year, the number of DUET centres has been increased to 33 from 24 last year.

Four courses that will have admissions through DUET starting this year include Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.