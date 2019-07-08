DU entrance delayed after fire breaks out at centre

A fire broke out inside an examination centre in South West Delhi’s Dwarka Sunday morning. The Pariksha Test Centre in Dwarka’s Kakrola village was booked for a Delhi University MA entrance test.

More than 250 people were inside the building when the fire broke out, said officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). No casualty was reported.

“We received a call around 11.45 am about the fire and rushed to the spot within 20 minutes. The electric meter on the building’s ground floor had caught fire due to a short circuit. The fire was doused in 15-25 minutes. A total of 260 students and 40 staff members were safely evacuated from the building,” said DFS chief Atul Garg. The centre is a four-storeyed building with a basement, and without emergency exits, the DFS said.

The exam was scheduled at noon for the MSc course in DU. The students were seated in the classrooms.

“One of the staff members saw the blaze erupt from the electric meter. Soon, everyone was alerted. Security personnel at the building helped students escape and tried to douse the fire. Initially, there was a lot of chaos. Once the DFS came, people calmed down,” said P N Baburaj, father of a student who was sitting for the exam.

The test resumed in the same building 30-40 minutes after the incident, the DFS said.