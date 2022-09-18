DU doubles down on appointment of St Stephen college’s principal

The University of Delhi has written to the governing body of St Stephen’s College once again on the matter of appointment of the principal, stating that the university is “constrained not to recognise professor John Varghese as principal of the college ever since his five-year term ended”, and asking the college to follow UGC regulations.

The letter dated September 16, from the Joint Registrar (Colleges) to the Chairman of the governing body, said it is obligatory for the college to follow the provisions of UGC regulations in the matter of reappointment of the principal. “Not following the said provisions, amounts to illegal and non-statutory continuation of professor John Varghese as principal of St Stephen’s College,” it states.

The letter refers to the UGC regulations from 2010 and 2018. As per the 2018 UGC regulations, the term of appointment of the college principal shall be five years. Eligibility for reappointment for one more term will only be after an assessment by a committee appointed by the university. The letter also mentions a clause of the UGC regulations which specifies the composition of the committee for the assessment of the principal for a second term. The committee is expected to have a nominee of the Vice Chancellor of the university, and a nominee of the Chairman of the UGC.

It is these regulations that the university has asked the college to follow.

Dr Varghese did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Delhi University had written to St Stephen’s in a letter in August that Dr John Varghese continuing as the principal beyond March 2021 is illegal. The university had said then that it is of the view that since the Supreme Council of St Stephen’s College has not followed “due processes and procedures envisaged under the relevant UGC regulations, the decision taken by the Supreme Council of the College in extending the term of appointment of Dr John Varghese as principal for another term is ab-initio null and void. Therefore, the continuation of Dr John Varghese as principal after completion of the tenure is illegal”.

In July this year, Professor Nandita Narain, a member of the governing body, raised the matter of Varghese’s reappointment in a letter to the governing body chairperson.

A statement from the college management earlier this month stated that “all applicable regulations” with respect to minority institutions have been followed in this matter and that Varghese has the legal right to continue as principal.

The Chairman of the governing body of the college had informed the university of the same through a letter, according to the statement.