DU directs St Stephen’s College to stop appointment of its new principal

Computer scientist Prof Susan Elias, the first woman principal in St Stephen’s’ 145-year history, is supposed to take charge on June 1. But DU says her appointment violates UGC rules

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
3 min readMay 14, 2026 07:17 PM IST
Prof Elias, who is a computer scientist and an academic administrator, is scheduled to take charge on June 1, succeeding the outgoing principal, Prof John Varghese.Prof Elias, who is a computer scientist and an academic administrator, is scheduled to take charge on June 1, succeeding the outgoing principal, Prof John Varghese. (Credits: Linkedin/ Image enhanced using ChatGPT)
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The University of Delhi has asked St Stephen’s College to “not proceed with the appointment” of Professor Susan Elias as its new principal on the grounds that the committee that chose her was allegedly constituted in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

St Stephen’s announced the appointment of its first woman principal on Tuesday, a historic first in the 145-year history of the college.

On Thursday, the DU registrar wrote to the chairman of the governing body of the college saying that the university had taken note of “media reports regarding appointment of a new principal in St Stephen’s College”, and drawing the recipient’s attention to the provisions of the UGC Regulations 2018, which govern the appointment of principals.

“The University has not been requested for nomination of experts as per the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018 quoted in Para 2-C above,” the registrar wrote, referring to the mandatory expert nominations linked to the vice chancellor and university-approved panels.

Also Read | Computer scientist, educator: Meet Prof Susan Elias, St Stephen’s College first woman principal

“It appears that the Selection Committee for the appointment of new principal in the college has not been constituted in accordance with provision of UGC Regulations 2018,” the letter said. “Accordingly, the recommendations of such a committee cannot be implemented upon.”

Therefore, “you are requested to not proceed with appointment of new principal and convene a meeting of the Selection Committee constituted as per the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018 quoted above”, DU has told the college.

Prof Elias, who is a computer scientist and an academic administrator, is scheduled to take charge on June 1, succeeding the outgoing principal, Prof John Varghese.

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Her appointment has been viewed as a historic transition for the college, which has long been associated with the teaching of the humanities, theology, and the liberal arts.

St Stephen’s College has been in a long-running institutional conflict with Delhi University over questions of governance and autonomy. DU had repeatedly challenged the continuation of Prof Varghese in the principal’s post beyond March 2021, and described his extension as “illegal”, “non-statutory”, and “ab initio null and void”. According to the university, UGC rules required a fresh selection process that would involve DU and the nominees of the commission.

St Stephen’s had, on the other hand, maintained that Varghese’s continuation was valid under resolutions passed by the supreme council of the college.

College Chairman Paul Swarup had earlier told The Indian Express that Prof Elias had been appointed after “the proper procedure” was followed, including a public advertisement, interviews, shortlisting, and candidate presentations before the selection.

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The registrar’s letter, however, suggests that the University believes key procedural requirements involving university nominees and expert panels were bypassed.

The communication directly references provisions that are applicable to minority educational institutions such as St Stephen’s.

It quotes UGC regulations stating that in colleges “notified/ declared as minority educational institutions”, certain nominees and subject experts may preferably be drawn from minority communities. However, DU has argued that such exemptions do not nullify the requirement for expert panels recommended by the VC and the participation of the university in the constitution of the selection committee.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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