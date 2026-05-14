DU directs St Stephen’s College to stop appointment of its new principal

Prof Elias, who is a computer scientist and an academic administrator, is scheduled to take charge on June 1, succeeding the outgoing principal, Prof John Varghese. (Credits: Linkedin/ Image enhanced using ChatGPT)

The University of Delhi has asked St Stephen’s College to “not proceed with the appointment” of Professor Susan Elias as its new principal on the grounds that the committee that chose her was allegedly constituted in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

St Stephen’s announced the appointment of its first woman principal on Tuesday, a historic first in the 145-year history of the college.

On Thursday, the DU registrar wrote to the chairman of the governing body of the college saying that the university had taken note of “media reports regarding appointment of a new principal in St Stephen’s College”, and drawing the recipient’s attention to the provisions of the UGC Regulations 2018, which govern the appointment of principals.