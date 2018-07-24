DU directs colleges to mark student attendance online

In DU, 66% attendance is compulsory. Every year, many students are detained over it. In DU, 66% attendance is compulsory. Every year, many students are detained over it.

Delhi University has directed colleges to mark student attendance in the new online system. Under the system, teachers have to mark attendance in real time (in class or immediately after), instead of uploading it a week later.

In an email to colleges, the university said, “… Your admission portal will also serve academic and student life cycle management. Use the system after going to the new section on the dashboard called ‘Attendance Management System (AMS)’.”

Started with the aim of helping students track attendance, the system has faced criticism from academic council and executive council members, who have alleged that the decision was without statutory sanction.

On July 16, The Indian Express had reported on the launch of the AMS and that training was held at the DU Computer Centre for principals and time table convenors. Staff were told that the system was “not mandatory”.

