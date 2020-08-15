DU denies ‘corruption’ charges by Deputy CM

“The statement in the media by Dy CM has offended the sentiments of staff members and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards of their institutions," it said. (File)

The Delhi University administration Friday stated that it takes “strong exception” to allegations of corruption by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, with regard to payment of salaries to teachers in 12 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

Sisodia had made the comments last week, while pointing out that the salaries of teachers have not been paid for April, May and June, despite 23% of the year’s funds being released. “The inability of Delhi government-funded DU colleges to pay staff salaries despite a 70% increase in budget allocation in the last five years indicates corruption,” he had said.

On Friday, the university released a statement refuting the charges. It claimed there was an 80-100% increase in expenditure on account of salary and 300-500% increase in non-salary expenditure since 2014 across the 12 colleges.

Among the reasons cited for increase in salary expenditure were implementation of the 7th Pay Commission; increase made by the Delhi government in wages for contractual staff; 60% increase in salary for adhoc faculty and 20% increase in dearness allowance in this period, among other things. Increase in non-salary expenditure has been attributed to inflation; increased number of students due to EWS quota implementation; and increase in electricity, water, sanitation and security bills of four colleges shifting to new building campuses.

“The statement in the media by Dy CM has offended the sentiments of staff members and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards of their institutions,” it said.

