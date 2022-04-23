DU to decide on its deadlock with St Stephen’s over admission policy next week

The Delhi University will come to a decision on its deadlock with St. Stephen’s College over admission only next week, said vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh.

The college has written to the university stating that they will not be reconsidering their decision to hold interviews for all categories of students. It has stated that interviews will be conducted for “all applicants” shortlisted by the college from the CUET list and that 85% weightage will be given to the CUET score while 15% weightage will be given to interviews.

This is despite the university’s decision that admissions to general seats in minority colleges will be held only through CUET scores. It had asked the college to rethink their decision, which it has refused.

“The Admissions Committee is examining the matter and we are also seeking legal opinion on this. We will only be taking a decision on what to do next week,” said vice-chancellor Singh.

In a statement on the college website, St. Stephen’s principal John Varghese stated “This is the admission process — time-tested, proven and guaranteed through a landmark judgment delivered by the highest court of the land — that will be followed for admission to the college.”