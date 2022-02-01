Delhi: CVS teachers express ‘lack of confidence’ over one-man panel to probe graft charges against principal

Four members of the staff association of Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies (CVS) have written to the Vice-Chancellor expressing apprehensions about the supposed setting up of another one-man inquiry committee to probe allegations of administrative and financial impropriety against the principal.

The Indian Express reported in September 2020 that 180 books worth Rs 1 lakh had been bought for the library but never reached it.

Last month, the DU administration accepted the report by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra, which found irregularities in the purchase of library books for the college and asked Principal Inderjeet Dagar to proceed on leave till further orders so that more inquiries can be conducted.

The Governing Body (GB) of the college accepted Dhingra’s inquiry report on April 10 last year and decided to issue show-cause notices to 10 people, including Principal Inderjeet Dagar. As per protocol, the GB was to decide on the name of the inquiry officer for further probe into the matter along with other details.

On January 30, the four staff association members—Anand Kumar, Sonya Ghosh, Ashish Taru Deb and Kumar Ashutosh—wrote to VC saying they were “disappointed to learn that such Enquiry is to be carried out by a One Man Committee” to be headed by “a retired IPS officer”.

Ashutosh said while there had been no official notification yet, the name was discussed in the last GB meeting and had been communicated informally to the staff association.

“Our concern is two-fold: One, at an earlier date, a reputed retired Justice of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi carried out a Fact Finding exercise following which a Three Member Committee appointed by the GB gave their observations on the same. Now we have learnt that a One Member Committee consisting of a retired police officer…is scheduled to be appointed. Usually the Justice examines the validity of the report given by the police, but in this case it will be vice versa which is against the traditionally established norms of the judiciary,” they said in their letter to the V-C.

“Second, given the tumultuous uproar that was created by supporters of Dr. Inderjeet Dagar during the Governing Body Meeting on 17th January, the undersigned are apprehensive that similar efforts will be made to sway the opinion of the One Person Committee. Our apprehensions are further fuelled by the common knowledge that the Enquiry Officer to be appointed is otherwise known to Dr. Dagar and has close social/ personal connections with him,” they wrote.

They also expressed their “lack of confidence” in the said alleged appointment.

“Kindly direct the GB to constitute an Enquiry Committee of more than one person, equal in status to that of Hon’ble Justice and please ensure that the members belong to a legal background,” they added.

GB Chairman Rajan Chopra did not respond to calls and VC Yogesh Singh could not be reached for his comment.