Three DU colleges announce cut-offs, highest at Aryabhatta College for Psychology till now

Three Delhi University (DU) colleges announced their cut-off lists, with the highest so far at Aryabhatta College for Psychology at 98.5%, up from 97% last year. The two other institutions are Deshbandhu College and College of Vocational Studies (CVS).

At Deshbandhu College, there seems to be a considerable spike in the cut-offs. The highest cut-off is for Physics at 98% which is a jump of two per cent from last year (96%). The college is also demanding a 97% cut off in 10 subjects, including Economics, B Com (Hons) and various BA programme combinations.

This is a huge jump from last year for these subjects. Most BA programme cut-offs last year were in the 86-88% range, with the highest cut-off (90%) for BA programme combinations of English + Political Science and History + Political Science. This year, there has been a 7% jump in these two combinations and 9-11% jump in other combinations.

Even the cut-off for Economics and B Com (Hons) has increased significantly from last year when the college had asked for 95.5% for Economics and 95.25% for B Com (Hons).

Arybhatta College’s cut-off has not yet been approved by Delhi University. After Psychology, the highest cut-off in the college is 98% for both Economics and B Com (Hons). While the Economics percentage remains the same, the B Com (Hons) cut-off was 97.5% last year.

There has been a jump of two percentage points in the cut-off from 95% to 97% for BA (Honours) Psychology, from 93% to 95% for BA (Honours) History.

At CVS, the highest cut-off is for Economics and B Com (Hons) at 97%. This is only a marginal increase from last year when the cut-off was 96.5%. The History cut-off has also increased by 0.5 percentage points from last year and is now at 92.5%. English remains at the same cut-off as last year — 96.5%. However, the Computer Science cut-off has seen a significant rise from 92.5% last year to 94% last year.