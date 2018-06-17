DU colleges told to start rainwater harvesting

After the National Green Tribunal passed an order asking colleges and schools to set up rainwater harvesting systems or pay a hefty compensation, the Delhi University in February set up a committee to look into the same. A three-member team has now prepared a feasibility report, and asked each college to set up a system for rainwater harvesting within their campus.

On February 28, the university notified that a 16-member committee had been constituted for rainwater harvesting to coordinate with NGT and other statutory authorities for installing rainwater harvesting system in the university and its colleges wherever feasible.

A team, comprising three domain experts, has submitted a feasibility report on the basis of which colleges have been asked to act. “Based on our report, each college is expected to form its own plan for rainwater harvesting, which has to be vetted by either the DJB or the Central Ground Water Board,” said assistant professor, Shashank Shekhar, one of the authors of the report.

