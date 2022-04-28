DU colleges to postpone practicals for students with Covid

Amid a spike in daily Covid cases during the examination season, the Delhi University administration has given colleges permission to reschedule practical examinations for students with the virus.

Delhi University is set to conduct its first offline examinations since the onset of the pandemic, for ‘even semester’ students starting from May 11. So far, all examinations have been conducted in the online open book examination mode.

In the run up to the offline examinations, colleges have been conducting practical examinations. However, with the spike in cases, Dean Examinations Diwan Rawat has reached out to colleges, recommending that they exercise flexibility while conducting practical examinations.

While practicals are normally concluded before theory examinations begin, the administration has given colleges the go-ahead to conduct these after theory examinations if need be.

“If practical examinations are getting affected or some students miss them due to sickness, colleges should reschedule the exam for a later date for such students, it can even be after theory examination. Please try to help students during the most difficult time,” wrote Rawat in a communication to colleges.

Delhi has been recording more than 1,000 cases daily for the last four days with a positivity rate above 4%.

A section of students has been opposing the offline examinations, claiming that they are not equipped since a majority of their teaching-learning has been conducted in the online mode. However, the university administration has been firm about the need to conduct examinations after offline classes resumed in February.