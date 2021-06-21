DU college to give free vaccines to general public from Wednesday

Delhi University’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya college will start functioning as a vaccination centre, offering free shots to the general public, starting Wednesday.

So far, vaccine drives have been conducted at Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College, health centres at the North and South Campus, and Shivaji College for the institute’s employees.

People will be able to book slots at Keshav Mahavidyalaya in Pitampura through the Cowin portal. Covishield will be available here for people in the 18-44 age group from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Our college administration has always been interested in stepping up and helping in this current situation. Earlier, we had also set up a free RT-PCR testing centre in our premises. We approached the district authorities to set up a vaccination centre here and got permission for it. We will operate as long as we get supplies,” a college administrator said.