DU college students claim society names in Urdu changed: AISA activists stage protest, detained briefly

July 29, 2022 8:36:40 am
A day after current and former students of Delhi University’s B R Ambedkar College alleged that the principal pressured cultural societies of the college to change their names since they were in Urdu, 10 AISA student activists staged a protest against the alleged move outside the gate on Thursday and were detained.
The principal, however, had denied the charge. The activists were released from Jyoti Nagar police station at about 10 pm, after being detained just before 2 pm, said police.
AISA said their activists had been detained after a sit-in outside the college gate, stating that they had refused to move until a memorandum was accepted by the principal.
Northeast District police said that in view of the protest, appropriate security arrangements had been made by them to maintain law and order. They said that 10 people had been detained in connection with the protest.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI
Latest News
Kiara Advani and her Midas touch: Her five theatrical films have done a business of Rs 887 cr
BJP’s focus only on diverting public attention from issues like unemployment: Sachin Pilot
While You Were Asleep: Rilee Rossouw fires South Africa to 58-run win over England, Pujara crosses 1000-run mark for Sussex, Barcelona rope in defender Kounde from Sevilla
Sanjay Dutt signed Munna Bhai MBBS without reading the script, how it transformed his career and image overnight
‘Our relationships build us, define us, sustain us and break us too’: Gary Lewandowski
A worry for Delhi cops: Snatching cases surge, 800 reported every month in 2022
Don’t ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan, China’s Xi warns in call with Biden
Mumbai News Live Updates: 9 of 10 samples from state test negative for monkeypox, result of one awaited
Daily Briefing: ‘I have guardian in Sonia Gandhi,’ says Chowdhury; rise and fall of Arpita Banerjee
Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
OnePlus 10T 5G: An ultimate performance beast powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemns murder of BJP youth leader in Karnataka