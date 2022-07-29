DU college students claim society names in Urdu changed: AISA activists stage protest, detained briefly

A day after current and former students of Delhi University’s B R Ambedkar College alleged that the principal pressured cultural societies of the college to change their names since they were in Urdu, 10 AISA student activists staged a protest against the alleged move outside the gate on Thursday and were detained.

The principal, however, had denied the charge. The activists were released from Jyoti Nagar police station at about 10 pm, after being detained just before 2 pm, said police.

AISA said their activists had been detained after a sit-in outside the college gate, stating that they had refused to move until a memorandum was accepted by the principal.

Northeast District police said that in view of the protest, appropriate security arrangements had been made by them to maintain law and order. They said that 10 people had been detained in connection with the protest.