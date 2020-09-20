DU college, govt engaged in blame game, not paying staff : Delhi HC

The Delhi government told the court a special audit of the college is underway and that it has substantial resources to meet expenses. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court has said the Delhi government and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College management are engaged in a blame game instead of ensuring timely release of salary and other benefits to college employees. Calling it a serious matter, the court said the government and college need to look into the issue without any delay and on priority.

“The net result… of this blame game is that petitioners have been deprived of not only their salary and other emoluments with effect from May 2020, but also other essentials such as reimbursements of medical bills, etc,” said Justice Jyoti Singh in an order passed in a petition filed by associate professors and professors working in the college.

The college Friday told the court that it receives 100% grant-in-aid from the Delhi government but due to non-release of funds, it is unable to pay employees, including the petitioners.

The Delhi government told the court a special audit of the college is underway and that it has substantial resources to meet expenses. The college rebutted the submission, informing the court that the fund is not meant for disbursement of emoluments of staff, and that salaries have to be paid from the grant-in-aid received from the government.

