DU Vice-Chancellor announces plans for centenary year celebrations

Delhi University (DU) will begin its centenary celebrations from May 1—on its Foundation Day—this year, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said Thursday. The university has planned yearlong celebrations, including commemorations as well as long term plans such as the construction of hostels, new buildings and starting new courses, said Singh.

“Centenary celebrations are a historic event in itself. Such opportunities come after a long wait after a hundred years. It is a matter of pride for all the people associated with the University that we are getting the privilege of being a part of this historic event,” said Singh at a press conference.

Singh released the centenary tagline and logo of the university created by Kratika Khinchi, a student of Gargi College, based on entries that were invited from students through open competition. Singh released the centenary tagline and logo of the university created by Kratika Khinchi, a student of Gargi College, based on entries that were invited from students through open competition.

Speaking about other long term plans, Singh said the university planned to build two new hostels within two years with 800-1000 bed capacity each to cater to the needs of outstation students. He said a new building for the Faculty of Technology, as well new Academic and Administrative Blocks, will also come up.

Reiterating his previous announcement, Singh also said DU students whose studies remained unfinished would be given a “centenary chance” to complete the courses and obtain their degrees.

He also said that, for the first time, DU will start technical courses such as B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication and Electrical Engineering, and of UG and PG courses in Management and Economics in Campus of Open Learning.

Singh said the celebrations would begin on May 1 with the release of the University’s commemorative stamp. He said a commemorative coin and a Coffee Table Book were also in the pipeline.

“There shall be the adoption of a centenary village with achievable and tangible social welfare-oriented goals, health awareness checkups and blood donation camps, among others. Plantation of simultaneous 100 trees at 100 locations across the University’s campuses has also been planned,” said Singh.

“The year shall also see the organisation and creation of some documentaries on the University, its history through light and sound show, the launch of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, the exhibition of rare books and manuscripts, organisation of various seminars, conferences, workshops and lecture series on the international level, signing of MoUs and international exchange programmes, Research & Development, innovative practices and other similar activities,” he said.

On sports and extra-curricular fronts too, there are plans to have a centenary cup.

Besides Singh, Dean of Colleges Balram Pani, Registrar Vikas Gupta, PRO Anoop Lather, Centenary Celebration Committee Convener Neera Agnimitra, among others were also present during the press conference.