Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Won’t allow screening of BBC documentary, have written to police: DU proctor

University's proctor Rajni Abbi said the documentary is banned and added that administration's permission had not been sought for the programme .

On Tuesday night, high drama ensued when students tried to screen the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, on JNU campus. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)
Won’t allow screening of BBC documentary, have written to police: DU proctor
Delhi University will not allow BBC’s documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots to be screened on campus, the university’s proctor Rajni Abbi said on Friday and added that the administration’s permission had not been sought.

“We have written to Delhi Police regarding this. They will take action. Proper police deployment would be done. We cannot allow such a screening,” Abbi told PTI.

This comes after a student outfit gave a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary at Delhi University.

“We have received information that NSUI is planning to screen this documentary at the Arts faculty… No permission has been sought for it. We will not allow such behaviour,” Abbi said.

Earlier in the day, the Bhim Army Student Federation and the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India said that they will hold the screening at different times in North Campus.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has announced that it will screen the BBC documentary at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi on Friday. The university, however, said that students have not sought permission to do so and “screening was not permitted on campus”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SFI’s plans to organise the screening of the documentary at Jamia Millia Islamia were thwarted by the varsity and the police. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed a ruckus and protests over the screening of the same on Tuesday.

The BBC documentary, India: The Modi question focuses on PM Narendra Modi’s and his then-state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following its release, the Central ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary as it has been found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India” and has “the potential to adversely impact” the country’s “friendly relations with foreign states” and “public order within the country”.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 13:14 IST
