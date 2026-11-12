DU associate professor sent on leave over sexual harassment complaint by student

An associate professor at Delhi University’s Satyawati College has been placed on leave and served a show-cause notice following a complaint of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by a woman student. The development comes days after an assistant professor at Daulat Ram College was sent on leave over similar allegations by a student.

Satyawati College Principal Subhash Kumar Singh said the matter was being examined by the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). “The matter is with the ICC and a probe is going on… We cannot comment much, but yes, he has been placed on leave since last month.”

He added that the committee held a meeting last week. “Once the committee submits its report, a resolution will be sent to the governing body and then to the university for further action.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

It is learnt that the student filed her complaint on November 2, two days after the alleged incident. In her complaint, the student alleged that the associate professor had been harassing her over the phone and had sent her an obscene PDF document, claiming it was part of the syllabus. The complaint reportedly details several instances of alleged sexual harassment, misconduct, inappropriate behaviour and use of vulgar language.

When contacted, the associate professor denied the allegations. “These are false and fabricated allegations against me. I was called by the ICC last week and have submitted my reply, which has also been video recorded,” he said.

“I have not gone to college since last week… I am waiting for a fair action and result in the matter,” he added.

This is not the first case of an allegation of sexual harassment at the college. A couple of months ago, Satyawati College had suspended two faculty members over allegations of sexual harassment.

Story continues below this ad

In a separate case, a student enrolled with DU’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), whose study centre is at Dr B R Ambedkar College, has filed a complaint alleging molestation, sexual harassment, coercion and inappropriate behaviour against an ad-hoc teacher.

NCWEB allows women students to pursue undergraduate courses through classes held at study centers in DU colleges, which they attend on weekends.

It is learnt that the student filed the complaint on October 19, addressing it to the teacher-in-charge of the study centre and other university officials.

Dr Dhananjay Kumar, teacher-in-charge of the centre, said, “The ad-hoc teacher has been removed from teaching NCWEB students. The student has marked the complaint to all concerned DU officials, and the matter will be taken up by the university and NCWEB.”

Story continues below this ad

College Principal Sadanand Prasad, however, said he had not received any such complaint. “If received, appropriate action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The teacher, meanwhile, denied the allegations. “These are false allegations. I am going to college and teaching,” he said.