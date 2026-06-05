DU assistant professor found murdered at East Delhi residence, police say sustained fatal head injury

The deceased, identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in a flat at Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, police said. (Photo: www.shivaji.du.ac.in)

An assistant professor at a Delhi University college was found murdered at her East Delhi apartment on Thursday afternoon, with preliminary investigations indicating that she was attacked with a blunt object on the head, police sources said.

The deceased, identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in a flat at Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, police said. Her husband stays in Bengaluru.

Officers said that a PCR call was received around 2:35 pm on Thursday from the deceased’s sister who alerted the police about the body inside her flat.

According to the police, the caller, Devarati Paul had been trying to get in touch with her sister since morning, but in vain. Devarati told police that her sister’s flat was locked from the outside. Suspecting something might be wrong, Devarati broke the lock and entered the apartment, after which she discovered her sister’s body, police said.