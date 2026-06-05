DU assistant professor found murdered at East Delhi residence, police say sustained fatal head injury

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An assistant professor at a Delhi University college was found murdered at her East Delhi apartment on Thursday afternoon, with preliminary investigations indicating that she was attacked with a blunt object on the head, police sources said.
The deceased, identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in a flat at Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, police said. Her husband stays in Bengaluru.
Officers said that a PCR call was received around 2:35 pm on Thursday from the deceased’s sister who alerted the police about the body inside her flat.
According to the police, the caller, Devarati Paul had been trying to get in touch with her sister since morning, but in vain. Devarati told police that her sister’s flat was locked from the outside. Suspecting something might be wrong, Devarati broke the lock and entered the apartment, after which she discovered her sister’s body, police said.
Investigators suspect that the victim, who was hit with a blunt object, sustained fatal injuries on the head. Police said that the exact cause and timing of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report arrives.
Sources said that, during the initial inspection, police did not find “any obvious sign of theft or ransacking in either of the rooms of the flat”. No valuables have been reported missing so far, they said, adding that investigators have not found any clue hinting at robbery either.
Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103(1), which pertains to murder, and have constituted multiple teams to identify and apprehend the offender. Officers said they are probing the case from all angles.
Those familiar with Devosmita remember her as a “private” and “reclusive” individual who largely kept to herself. Sources said she interacted with only a limited circle and was not known to be socially active.
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