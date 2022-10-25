DU second round allotments to start tomorrow; candidates allowed to upgrade course

With around 59,100 candidates having sealed their admissions at Delhi University in the first round of admissions, the process for the second round of allotments will begin on Wednesday.

With the conclusion of the first round of admissions Tuesday, the university will display the remaining vacant seats at 10.00 am on Wednesday. These remaining vacant seats are the ones against which fresh allotments or “upgradations” can be done.

Candidates who have secured their admissions in the first round have the option to “freeze” their admissions if they wish to remain in the seats allotted to them. Others can opt to “upgrade”, which means that they want to be considered for upgradation to a college-course combination they have placed higher in their preference list.

Candidates will have from 10.00 am on Wednesday to 4.59 pm on Thursday to opt for “upgrade” and reorder their higher preferences in a way to maximise their chances of being upgraded to a preferred vacant seat.

Candidates who opt for upgradation will automatically be upgraded if they are high enough on the programme merit list among those vying for a given seat. If a new preference is allocated to a candidate, their claim to the earlier allocated seat is forfeited automatically leading to “auto-cancellation”.

The second round seat allotments will be released to candidates at 5 pm on October 30, and candidates will have from 10.00 am on October 31 to 4.59 pm on November 1 to accept their seats.

There are around 70,000 seats open for admissions across colleges and courses at Delhi University and in its first, the administration made 80,164 allotments. Of these, 72,865 candidates had accepted their allotted seats, after which colleges processed their applications. Candidates had to pay their fees to complete and seal their admissions, which has been done by around 59,100 candidates.