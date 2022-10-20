scorecardresearch
DU admissions: when can an application be rejected by a college?

The university authorities have told colleges that there are only five grounds on which an application can be rejected, and if a college does reject an application, it has to specify the reason for the same to the candidate.

If a candidate has not been able to provide documents such as caste or EWS certificates, or these are not up to date, or if any of their documents are found to be inauthentic. (File Photo)

Over the next three days, Delhi University (DU) colleges will be processing the admission applications of candidates who have accepted the seats allotted to them. Colleges have to complete this processing by 4.59 pm on Saturday. At the end of this process, they have to either approve or reject an application.

The university authorities have told colleges that there are only five grounds on which an application can be rejected, and if a college does reject an application, it has to specify the reason for the same to the candidate. These reasons are:

– Non-fulfilment of minimum eligibility by candidate: The only minimum eligibility that Delhi University requires this year is that candidates have passed their Class XII exam. If they have not passed the exam, the college will have to reject the application.

– Non-fulfilment of subject mapping criteria: If they have written the CUET in subjects that they did not study in Class XII.

– Non-fulfilment of programme-specific eligibility by candidate: If they do not fulfil the CUET subject combination required to be eligible for a particular programme.

– Invalid category documents or certificates: If a candidate has not been able to provide documents such as caste or EWS certificates, or these are not up to date, or if any of their documents are found to be inauthentic. DU has specified that it will not be accepting any undertaking in place of the actual certificates.

– Non-response to query raised by colleges: In case a college has any queries regarding the documents submitted by a candidate during the process, they will raise it on the ‘Query’ tab which is a part of the candidates’ personal dashboards. Since time is short, colleges have been asked to examine and send queries by Thursday and give candidates time till Friday to respond to complete processing all the applications in time. This is why the university has advised candidates to regularly check the ‘Query’ tab stating that a college will only process an application after receiving a satisfactory response from a candidate.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:58:02 am
